Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, is Dead

This is Africa is reporting that Joseph Shabalala, the founder and director of choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, is dead.

His passing was confirmed by the band’s manager who said that the legend died in hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. “Yes it’s true. Mr Shabalala passed on this morning,” Xolani Majozi told the South Africa Times. “The group is on tour in the US, but they have been informed and are devastated because the group is family.”

The South African Government paid tribute to the musician in a tweet, saying: “We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of Joseph Shabalala who was the founder of the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo,” and added in Xhosa, “Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile.” (Rest in peace, father, your race is complete.)

A bit about Shabalala:

He was the founder and director of choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which won five Grammy Awards. Ladysmith Black Mambazo, won the Grammy Award in 1988 for Shaka Zulu; in 2004, for Raise Your Spirit Higher; in 2009, for Ilembe, in 2013, for Singing For Peace Around The World, and in 2018 for Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration. Shabalala was born in the town of Ladysmith (eMnambithi district) in the KwaZulu-Natal region of South Africa on 28 August 1941.

He was 78.