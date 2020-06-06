Former Vice President, Joe Biden Emerges Democratic Presidential Nominee

Joe Biden has emerged the presidential nominee of the Democartic party.

The former Vice President to Barack Obama’s administration, scored enough delegates at the just concluded Democratic Convention.

Biden crossed the threshold of 1,991 delegates, needed to secure the party’s presidential ticket on the first ballot at the August convention.

Joe Biden took the lead after Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race in early April,. This was confirmed in a statement released on Friday night, Associated Press reports.

As a result of this win, the former Vice President will face off with Republican candidate and current president of the United States, Donald Trump in the forthcoming November polls.

Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. I’m going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation. It was an honour to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party, he tweeted.

Biden also previously served in the Senate representing Delaware before the 78-year-old went on to be Vice President.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

