Former US Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, dies aged 90

A former United States ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, is dead.

This was confirmed in a statement Wednesday signed by his wife, Arese Carrington. The diplomat was aged 90.

She wrote: “It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that I announce the passing of my beloved husband Walter Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90 years old on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020.

“Further announcements will be made shortly.

“Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, friend and in-law.

“Ralph Waldo Emerson said…It is not the length of life but the depth of life.

“Walter was fortunate, his life had both length and depth.”

