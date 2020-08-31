Former U-17 and U-20 Goalkeeper, John Felagha Dies at 26

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / SportsNo Comment on Former U-17 and U-20 Goalkeeper, John Felagha Dies at 26

Ex Flying Eagles goalkeeper, John Felagha has died aged 26 years.

The former U-17 and U-20 goalkeeper, died in Senegal on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced John Felagha’s passing through its official Twitter account, sending its condolences to the family and friends of the late sportsman.

The tweet read;

“Former National U-17 and U-20 goal keeper John Felagha has died. Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26.  Our thoughts and prayers are with his family’.

,

Related Posts

African Americans Accuse Adele of Cultural Appropriation; the World Reacts

August 31, 2020

Wole Ojo Says it’s World Womanizer Day. Check Out Nollywood Bachelors that Feature on His List

August 31, 2020

‘People only Want to Invest in People who have Invested in Themselves’, Uriel Oputa

August 31, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply