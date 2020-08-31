Former U-17 and U-20 Goalkeeper, John Felagha Dies at 26

Ex Flying Eagles goalkeeper, John Felagha has died aged 26 years.

The former U-17 and U-20 goalkeeper, died in Senegal on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced John Felagha’s passing through its official Twitter account, sending its condolences to the family and friends of the late sportsman.

The tweet read;

“Former National U-17 and U-20 goal keeper John Felagha has died. Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family’.

Former National U17 and U20 goal keeper John Felagha has died. Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/Zr5M8RjUWw — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

