Former Towie Star, Kate Ferdinand Welcomes Son with Rio Ferdinand

Kate Ferdinand has welcomed her first child with her former English footballer husband, Rio Ferdinand, OK magazine reports.

The former reality TV star welcomed her first child with her husband on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Kate, 29, and Rio, 42, shared the news of their Pregnancy back in June while holding a gender reveal party in September.

The couple began dating in early 2017 after Kate Ferdinand split up with her longtime boyfriend, Dan Edgar.

In September, Kate announced that she was quitting showbiz and reality TV to focus on Rio’s kids and by November of 2018, Rio Ferdinand proposed to Kate on a rooftop in Abu Dhabi with his children present.

They got married in September 2019 at a luxury hotel in Turkey.

The new baby is Rio Ferdinand’s fourth child as he has three older children,

Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 9, from his marriage to late wife Rebecca Ellison who died in 2015 after a long battle with cancer.

