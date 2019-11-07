Former Super Eagles star, Dominic Iorfa, loses Mom

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Former Super Eagles star, Dominic Iorfa, loses Mom

The mother of former vice-chairman of Lobi stars football of Makurdi, Mama Saaveamo Mtem Yua is dead.

According to a statement signed by Dominic Iorfa,  a former Super Eagles player, his mother died at the age of 85 after a brief illness.

Iorfa, who played in England for Queens Park ( QPR) striker  stated that his mother Mama Saaveamo Mtem will be laid to rest in her country home coming  Saturday  at Yua Atuugh village , in Mbakuha Ushonngo local government area in Benue state by 10 am.

He said first wake for Mama Saaveamo will take place in Gboko today, while the second wake will be at their country home in Yua Atuugh village Friday followed interment on Saturday.

Mama Mtem is survived by many children among them Dominic Iorfa Mtem,  Eric Mtem and  James Mtem.

,

Related Posts

Wenger

Clash of Titans: Wenger picks Liverpool over Man City

November 7, 2019

Champions League: Juve, PSG, Bayern into last 16

November 7, 2019

Paul Okoye narrates how he saved Slavia Prague’s Peter Olayinka from Police Harassment

November 6, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *