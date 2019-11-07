Former Super Eagles star, Dominic Iorfa, loses Mom

The mother of former vice-chairman of Lobi stars football of Makurdi, Mama Saaveamo Mtem Yua is dead.

According to a statement signed by Dominic Iorfa, a former Super Eagles player, his mother died at the age of 85 after a brief illness.

Iorfa, who played in England for Queens Park ( QPR) striker stated that his mother Mama Saaveamo Mtem will be laid to rest in her country home coming Saturday at Yua Atuugh village , in Mbakuha Ushonngo local government area in Benue state by 10 am.

He said first wake for Mama Saaveamo will take place in Gboko today, while the second wake will be at their country home in Yua Atuugh village Friday followed interment on Saturday.

Mama Mtem is survived by many children among them Dominic Iorfa Mtem, Eric Mtem and James Mtem.