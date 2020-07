It’s the 7th wedding anniversary of Austin Ejide and his wife.

The former Super Eagles’ goalie took to Instagram to celebrate his marriage on the auspicious occasion.

Sharing a picture from the 2013 wedding ceremony of the couple who have 4 children between them, the Hapoel Hedera club player wrote;

“Two hearts that beat as one. Happy Anniversary to us. Oyibo things”.

