Former South Africa Striker, Phil Masinga, Dies at 49

Former South Africa and Leeds United striker Phil Masinga has died aged 49.

Masinga played for English club Leeds between 1994 and 1996 and also had spells at St Gallen in Switzerland and Italian clubs Salernitana and Bari.

“Sad day for South African football,” said South Africa Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan. “He was a loyal servant of the game, on and off the field of play.”

Masinga made his debut for South Africa in July 1992 against Cameroon in his country’s first match following readmission to international football by Fifa after the end of Apartheid.

A part of Bafana Bafana’s victorious 1996 Africa Cup of Nations squad, he scored the crucial winning goal against Congo as South Africa qualified for their first World Cup appearance in 1998.

Leeds United have also joined in the tributes to the former striker who made 31 appearances for them.

“It is with great sadness that the club has learnt of former striker Phil Masinga’s passing,” said a statement from the club.

“The thoughts of everyone at LUFC are with his family and friends.”