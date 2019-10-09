Former Singer Tunde Ednut Comes Under Fire for Dissing Innoson Motors

Tunde Ednut is catching a lot of flak for dissing Innoson Motors on his Instagram.

It all started after the company gifted Mercy Eke their IVM car, which was part of the prize she earned for emerging the winner of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality Tv show.

While many people showed appreciation to the company for keeping their promise and for putting Nigeria on the automobile map, Tunde hopped on his Instagram to say nasty things about the company.

He said:

Which is why any Nigerians are now dragging him for filth. See the reactions below:

This is very simple… for bashing innoson motors, can we all, every igbo person unfollow Tunde Ednut or report his account ?

He feels like he has some power to thrash talk someone's brand when he has a failed career. If not so social media, Tunde for dey sell groundnut. Idiot! — Sømębödy's Sõn (@nonsookongwu) October 9, 2019

I saw a lot of comments by supposed celebrities, Tunde Ednut and Omo Akin especially on the Innosson jeep given to Mercy. The only reason they are condemning the car is because it's Nigerian made or should i say made in the South East. — #hashtag (@hashtag2weets) October 9, 2019

You see why I never took Tunde Ednut serious, man cannot think beyond his nose So don’t be surprised people, just let the man be 😂😂😂😂, person wey fail for music industry, tried comedy, baba still fail and currently a blogger 😂😂😂 Confused somebody 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lcySJRIFK8 — OluwaTosin🇳🇬 (@McToslat) October 9, 2019

Tunde Ednut is one of the reasons Nigeria is not good today. I thought with the limelight he will be able to contribute positively to Nigeria but it is obvious he is only a consumer with a leaking mouth. So Innoson Motor given to Mercy is not classy or quality enough because…? — womanofrace (@womanofrace) October 9, 2019