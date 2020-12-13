Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s Son, Arun Gifts Wife Benz on Wedding Day

The wedding of Seun Obasanjo, son of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and his bride Deola Shonubi held on Saturday December 12, 2020 with pomp and pageantry.

The wedding ceremony held at the Harvesters Christian Center in Lagos state while the reception took place at the Federal Palace hotel in Victoria Island.

Guests at the ceremony were high profile players of Nigeria’s politics and economics and they included; Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu, ex-NDDC Managing Director Timi Alaibe, and a host of others.

Shortly before the ceremony started, Seun surprised his wife, Deola with a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV as his wedding gift to her.

The beautiful bride whose sisters-in-law helped pulled the surprise was beyond thrilled at the gift from her man.

See video of Deola receiving her wedding gift below.

