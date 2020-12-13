Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s Son, Arun Gifts Wife Benz on Wedding Day

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s Son, Arun Gifts Wife Benz on Wedding Day

The wedding of Seun Obasanjo, son of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and his bride Deola Shonubi held on Saturday December 12, 2020 with pomp  and pageantry.

The wedding ceremony held at the Harvesters Christian Center in Lagos state while the reception took place at the Federal Palace hotel in Victoria Island.

Guests at the ceremony were high profile players of Nigeria’s politics and economics and they included; Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu, ex-NDDC Managing Director Timi Alaibe, and a host of others.

Shortly before the ceremony started, Seun surprised his wife, Deola with a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV as his wedding gift to her.

The beautiful bride whose sisters-in-law helped pulled the surprise was beyond thrilled at the gift from her man.

See video of Deola receiving her wedding gift below.

, , ,

Related Posts

It’s School Fees Season and Mercy Aigbe has a Message for Deadbeat Dads

December 13, 2020

‘I’m Going to Win Regardless’, BBN’s Vee Tells Trolls

December 13, 2020

Erica Nlewedim Tells Fans Who Offer Unsolicited Advice: “I Didn’t Ask”

December 13, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply