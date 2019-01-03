Former President Barack Obama Makes Billboard Chart Debut

Barack Obama has made his official debut on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs, as “One Last Time (44 Remix),” billed as by Christopher Jackson, Barack Obama and BeBe Winans, peaks at No. 22.

According to Billboard, the track was released by the creator of the Broadway hit musical Hamilton Lin-Manuel Miranda. The song is a gospel-inspired remix of a song from the show, as part of a series of “Hamildrops” aimed to raise money for multiple nonprofits.

And this comes after Hamilton co-creators Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire received a special honor for groundbreaking work at the Kennedy Center Honors in early December.

The track — whose name is a throwback to Obama, who was the 44th U.S. president — is a collab among original Hamilton cast member Jackson, gospel musician BeBe Winans, and of course, Obama, who delivers George Washington’s farewell address.

Listen to the song below: