Former Nigerian Footballer Arrested with Drugs in India

A former Nigerian footballer, identified simply as Ikenna, was caught with 10 grams of crystal meth from northeast Delhi during a midnight raid.

According to India reports, the Nigerian living with an expired visa was also taken to his house in Kardampuri in Jyoti Nagar where 18 grams of cocaine was also recovered.

The DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur revealed that they were tipped off about Ikenna, who has been residing in India since 2013 and had entered the country initially as a professional football player.

He met his waterloo on his way to a party where he was about to sell the drugs.

During interrogation, Ikenna told cops that he was the third person in the chain of suppliers and was getting the crystal meth from his source in Mumbai.