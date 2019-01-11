Former Miss Universe, South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is Engaged!

Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow!

The ex-NFL player took to his Instagram account on Thursday to announce his engagement to the former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe. He shared several photos from the happy event, which happened on Wednesday at his family’s farm.

Tebow shared all the details with People: he apparently flew Nel-Peters’ family and several friends in from South Africa so they could witness the proposal and celebrate afterward. He picked a spot on the farm for his proposal and had a bench built with the date they met engraved on the front.

And that’s not all: the excited Tebow also created a detailed cover story so Nel-Peters wouldn’t suspect a thing: he reportedly told her they were going to his family’s farm to have a belated Christmas dinner, and in case she noticed any nervousness, he said that they were surprising his dad with a new truck. Tebow even borrowed a truck from a local dealership to completely sell the story.

On that day, Tebow got on one knee and gave her a 7.25-carat diamond solitaire. And she said yes!

We can’t wait for the wedding.