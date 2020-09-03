Former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke, emerges Harvard Kennedy Alumni president

A former Minister of Information in Nigeria, Frank Nweke Jnr, has emerged President of Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association of Nigeria.

Nweke served as Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs; Special Duties and Youth Development; and later Information and Communications under the government of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Nweke was elected alongside Aminu Mukhtar Dan’amu (Vice President).

Dan’amu is a former Kano State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development and served as Economic Adviser to two governors in Kano State.

In his acceptance speech, Nweke Jnr said, “As beneficiaries of a Harvard education and its accompanying networks and pedigree, the burden of responsibility is upon us to do all that we can to lead in navigating this new world by contributing our knowledge, skills, experience, network, and resources, towards transforming our country, society and communities for the better.”

HKSAAN leverages on resources at the Kennedy School and its alumni network in hosting informed policy discussions that can help contribute to greater growth and development in Nigeria.

