Former Manager Claims O.J. Simpson Bragged About Sex With Kris Jenner

Norma Pardo is shopping around a documentary in which he made outrageous claims about Kris Jenner and O.J. Simpson’s relationship.

According to this report from Page Six, Norman Pardo, who was Simpson’s former manager, has a documentary concerning the infamous investigation.

In the doc, which is appropriately titled Who Killed Nicole, Pardo talked about an exchange he had with Simpson, who told the former about the affair he had with Jenner. In the early 1990’s, the Juiceman, along with Kris, Rob Kardashian (who was O.J.’s best friend and Kris’ then-husband), and Nicole Simpson gathered in a jacuzzi while on vacation. Rob and Nicole exited the hot tub, leaving O.J. and Kris, who were close friends, behind.

Allegedly, on that particular night, their friendship took a drastic turn. “O.J. said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I fucked that B until I broke her,” Pardo said in the above clip. “That was as messed up as you can possibly get.”

To make matters worse, Kris was said to be in so much pain after the encounter she needed to go to the hospital. “She came to [O.J.’s] room and said, ‘Can you take me to the hospital?'” He said, ‘No. Have Rob do it.'”

Right.

Pardo claims this event placed a great strain on both couples’ respective relationships. Shortly after the incident, Robert and Kris filed for divorce in ’91, followed by the Simpson’s divorce a year later (Nicole was later murdered).

Will anyone buy the doc?

This comes one year after Simpson shut down a conspiracy theory suggesting that he was the father of Kris’ daughter Khloé Kardashian.

Asked if he was the grandfather of True Thompson, O.J. insisted that he shouldn’t be the recipient for the good wishes. “Well, for Bob, God bless his soul, yeah. But I don’t know for me. I don’t think for me. I didn’t have nothing to do with it,” he said.