Former Golden Eaglets coach Kabiru baleia dies at 57

Former Golden Eaglets assistant coach, Kabiru Baleria on Tuesday died in Kano at 57.

Baleria who until his death was a staff of Kano Pillars where he served as the Team Manager, was one time interim coach of the Sai Masu Gida but was reportedly sick for months after he assisted coach Emmanuel Amuneke to win Nigeria’s fifth FIFA U-17 World Cup title in Chile in 2015.

Though details of the terminal ailment that led to his death was not disclosed, a close confidant informed that he made spirited efforts to secure help and was recently flown to India for the treatment of his ailment..

He was said to be recovering gradually before he suffered a relapse which later claimed his life yesterday at the Doctor’s Clinic in Bompai Quarters in Kano Municipality, TheNation writes.

A former youth international who was in the Super Eagles’ 1990 ECOWAS Cup winning team, Baleria was an outstanding striker in his heyday playing for Golden Stars of Kano ; El-Kanemi FC; Al-Arabi FC of Saudi Arabia; Julius Berger; Kano Pillars and Canon Yaoundé of Cameroon.

He was in the 1991 FA Cup –winning team led by coach Garba Manu and eventually retired to coaching long after he retired from playing football.

Late Baleria, was survived by his wife, six children and relatives.