Former Flying Eagles Star, Musa Nosa Kadiri Passes Away

Musa Nosa Kadiri, a former Flying Eagles player has passed away after suffering a fall from his apartment building.

The former Nigerian international, who was based in New York, suffered from brain hemorrhage as a result of the fall and died on Friday, July 24 at the age of 53.

Sahara Reporter states that Kadiri went into a coma and didn’t come out of it.

As per the outlet, a source confirmed the shocking news of his demise.

I’m surprised because I saw him Saturday or Sunday. We were going over some business he wanted to be done, and he looked fine.

“He had lost a bit of weight due to being hospitalised two weeks earlier. But he was his usual self, talking politics and plans. So, a day or two later, he was unresponsive and on life support. It’s hard to believe.”

Musa Nosa Kadiri started his football career at a young age in his native Benin city. He won both local and international tournaments in the course of his career, playing in Nigeria and Europe before his retirement and subsequent coaching career.

May his soul rest in peace.

