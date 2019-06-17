Former Egypt President, Mohamed Morsi, Dies in Court

Former president of Egypt, Mohammed Morsi has died after fainting in a courtroom, state TV says.

Morsi, who was ousted by the military in 2013, was in court for a hearing on charges of espionage. He was 67.

A former leader in the now proscribed Muslim Brotherhood, Morsi was ousted by the army following mass protests a year after he took office as the country’s first democratically elected leader.

After his removal from power, Egyptian authorities launched a crackdown on his supporters and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The hearing in the capital, Cairo, was related to charges of espionage emanating from suspected contacts with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, according to state television.

Morsi’s youngest son Abdullah has complained repeatedly about his father’s treatment.

He told AP news agency in October last year that his father was being held under constant solitary confinement and denied medical treatment for serious conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes,.

Earlier, Abdullah had warned in a Washington Post op-ed that the Egyptian authorities were “doing this on purpose, since they want to see him dead ‘from natural causes’ as soon as possible”.