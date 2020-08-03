Former Delta Gov, Uduaghan, denies receiving NDDC contract

Former Delta state Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has denied claims of being one of the beneficiaries of contracts the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This comes after the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, in his letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, listed Dr Uduaghan as one of the beneficiaries of the contracts awarded by the NDDC.

But in a statement Monday, his aide Monoyo Edon, denied the allegation, describing it as false.

Read his statement below;

The attention of His Excellency, former Gov of Delta State Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has been drawn to a publication by The Punch Newspapers of Monday 3rd August 2020, which stated that the “Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has linked two former governors of Delta State, Messrs James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission”

In the said publication, it was stated that “Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.”

We want to state very clearly that the said accusation is FALSE. Dr. Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever. It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.

Dr. Uduaghan has drawn the attention of the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio to the publication and hopes he makes a correction.

Members of the public are advised to disregard the mischevious publication.

Monoyo Edon,

Media Assistant to His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, the Immediate Past Governor of Delta State.

