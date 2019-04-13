Former CNN Inside Africa Host, Soni Methu, Dies at 34

Kenyan journalist Soni Methu, the former host of CNN’s “Inside Africa,” has died at the age of 34.

According to CNN, Soni collapsed suddenly on Thursday in Kenya and died en route to the hospital. And this was confirmed by her sister, Faith Methu, who the cause of death is still unknown.

“We don’t know much but a post mortem will be done to tell exactly what happened,” Faith Methu said.

Soni was famous for hosting “Inside Africa,” which happened to be CNN International’s longest-running feature program, from 2014 until 2015, when the show moved to a new format without a presenter.

And reacting to the news of her death, the media house said in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague Soni Methu. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, from all at CNN.”