Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Prince Declines GoFundMe from Fans

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Prince Nelson Nwerem, has declined efforts by fans to start a GoFundMe account on his behalf.

The former Mr Nigeria and reality TV star, took to his Instagtam page to thank his fans for the love they showed him during his time on the reality TV show and even after his exit from the show on Sunday, September 13.

The crowned prince who is currently on his media rounds with fellow former housemate, Kiddwaya, revealed his reason for rejecting the magnanimity which is supposed to fund the gifted hairstylist’s dream of owning a luxury salon as being the current state of the country.

While grateful for the gesture, Prince stated that he knows these are difficult times and he would rather have his fans save their money.

He noted that he is looking for a way to pay back the love and only wants them to continue to show the love, spiritual and moral support they’ve been showing since his time on the show.

Prince becomes the second housemate to decline an offer for a GoFundMe after Lucy Edet did same upon leaving the BBNaija house.

