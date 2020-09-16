Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Prince Declines GoFundMe from Fans

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Prince Nelson Nwerem, has declined efforts by fans to start a GoFundMe account on his behalf.
The former Mr Nigeria and reality TV star, took to his Instagtam page to thank his fans for the love they showed him during his time on the reality TV show and even after his exit from the show on Sunday, September 13.
The crowned prince who is currently on his media rounds with fellow former housemate, Kiddwaya, revealed his reason for rejecting the magnanimity which is supposed to fund the gifted hairstylist’s dream of owning a luxury salon as being the current state of the country.
While grateful for the gesture, Prince stated that he knows these are difficult times and he would rather have his fans save their money.
He noted that he is looking for a way to pay back the love and only wants them to continue to show the love, spiritual and moral support they’ve been showing since his time on the show.
My dear Royal Army, I’m still overwhelmed and trying to soak in all the love you have been showing me. I’m sincerely speechless because I never expected the love I’m receiving. This GoFundMe account was brought to my attention last night and I almost teared up by the mere thought and intentions behind it. We are experiencing difficult times now and people still want to do this for me? Nah, I think it’s time you all rest while I think of what to do to pay you all back for the surreal love. I sincerely appreciate this gesture, but I want my Royal Army to save their funds on this one. My dream of starting a salon will surely come to pass ASAP, as I already have some Investors and hopefully some brands interested in this dream. I want to make you all proud and all I need right now is the continuous love, spiritual and moral support you all have been excessively showing me. Thank you to my beautiful and wonderful Royal Army @flyest_mz and @_Super_jewel for trying to put the GoFund together. Love you guys so much. My media rounds is still ongoing but I can’t wait to interact with everyone of you on a personal level soon on my IG live. Love you all my darlings🎠❤️
Prince becomes the second housemate to decline an offer for a GoFundMe after Lucy Edet did same upon leaving the BBNaija house.