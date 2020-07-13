Former BBNaija Star, Nina Onyenobi Welcomes Son in the US

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, ‘Double Wahala’ season, Nina Onyenobi has welcomed a baby boy with her husband in the United States.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur who got married to husband, Tony in February of this year, has named her son Denzel Kelechukwu.

Sharing the joyous news of his son’s arrival on his Instagram page, the excited father posted a picture of his son.

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the whole room in our heart. Look who dropped in, our bundle of joy has arrived… Denzel Kelechukwu A. I love you son”, he wrote.

