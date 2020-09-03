Former BBNaija Star, Anto Lecky Admits Life is Hard

Former BBNaija star, Anto Lecky has admitted that life is hard even though she’s one person who hates to show any form of weakness.
The actress and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to write a post about vulnerability, letting it be known that even as a public figure, she doesn’t have it all figured out like people would expect.
Anto Lecky went on to state that there’s a pressure to keep up and most times value is usually based on numbers as opposed to God-given talents.
She further encouraged everyone especially celebrities, that despite it all, they deserve to be celebrated and are more than enough, numbers or no numbers.
*Vulnerablity* — I HATE to show any kind of weakness but too many things have been happening as of late, where I have to be honest with myself and accept that life is hard and shit happens and I don’t have all the answers like I think I do. Especially as a public figure, yeyebrity, influenza, what have you, we are expected to have it all together. Not sure why because we are humans like the next person. There is a pressure to keep up. We are in a place where our value is based on numbers and not our God-given talent. No lie, shit is fucked up. I just write this to anyone, be it celebrity by social media or celebrity by heart because we all deserve to be celebrated, YOU ARE ENOUGH. YOU ARE MORE THAN ENOUGH.