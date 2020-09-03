Former BBNaija Star, Anto Lecky Admits Life is Hard

Former BBNaija star, Anto Lecky has admitted that life is hard even though she’s one person who hates to show any form of weakness.

The actress and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to write a post about vulnerability, letting it be known that even as a public figure, she doesn’t have it all figured out like people would expect.

Anto Lecky went on to state that there’s a pressure to keep up and most times value is usually based on numbers as opposed to God-given talents.

She further encouraged everyone especially celebrities, that despite it all, they deserve to be celebrated and are more than enough, numbers or no numbers.

