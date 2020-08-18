Former BBNaija Housemates, Omashola and Frodd Come At Each Other on Twitter

Former BBNaija contestants from the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, Omashola and Frodd have come for each other on Twitter.

Their showdown on the micro blogging app started after 39-year-old Omashola compared his former housemate, Frodd to one of the housemates of the BBN lockdown edition, Lucy.

In his tweet, the fashion model had posed the question of who cried more between Frodd and Lucy, an act that did not bode down well with the aspiring actor.

Chukwuemeka Okoye who cried a river during his time on the show had responded with, “Is like you are stupid?” to the question.

Not backing down, Omashola fired a parting rebuttal tweeting, “Mad man, if I talk now you will start cry again…Oya sorry”.

