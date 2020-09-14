Former BBN Housemate, Uriel Oputa Says She Wants a Man Like Ozo

Though Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozomena Joseph Chukwu has caught a lot of flak this season for his relentless pursuit of his love interest, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, Uriel says she wants mam exactly like him.

The BBNaija ‘See Gobe’ housemate took to Instagram to state that she was done with bad boys and wants a man that will love her as intensely as Ozo loves.

Her argument for Ozo’s ‘almost an obsession kind of loving’ is based on the premise that such a man will not cheat given that he will be dedicated to his one and only love interest and for Uriel, that knowing comes with peace of mind.

Recall that despite Nengi’s insistent ‘No’ to Ozo’s love proposition, the latter is yet to quit in his pursuit of her love. He even earned a strike from Big Brother on Saturday, for writing a love note to state his affection for Nengi.

Would you want a man like Ozo?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

