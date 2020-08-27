Former BBN Housemate, Uriel is Tired of the Plastic Surgery DMs

Abs and booty popping, former BBN housemate, Uriel has a body fit for the gods.

It’s no wonder the chef has been getting messages from folks who desire to go under the knife to have her kind of body.

However, Uriel is tired of such messages as she has consistently shared her weight loss regiment which consists of exercising and good diet.

The businesswoman took to her Instagram page to share a screenshot of one of the DMs she received, requesting her recommendation for a good hospital to undergo liposuction procedure.

She revealed it was the 10th of such message she had received and went on to categorically state that her body is all natural.

She noted that she’s always had a tiny waist, great boobs and booty and these became very obvious following her drastic weight loss.

Check out a video of Uriel showing off her enviable body below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

