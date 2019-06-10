Former Baseballer David Ortiz Shot in Dominican Republic

ESPN is reporting that former Boston Red Sox star slugger David Ortiz was shot at a club in the Dominican Republic. He has been taken to a local hospital.

Early reports suggested it was a burglary attempt, and reacting to the news, Ortiz’s father told ESPN’s Marly Rivera: “They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred.”

Later, it was confirmed that Ortiz was shot in the back. Thankfully, a suspect has been arrested and Ortiz is said to be in stable condition. However, other sources stated that the shooting was not a robbery attack, although the details are still sketchy.

This is everything we were told from a Dominican Republic National Police Officer: – David Ortiz was shot once

– Happened at a club in East Santo Domingo

– It was not a robbery

– He was shot in the back came out through the stomach

