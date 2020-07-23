Former Arsenal Manager, Unai Emery, takes over at Villarreal

emmanuel

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been appointed as manager of Spanish La Liga side Villarreal on the three-year deal.

Emery, 48, takes over from Javi Calleja, who left the club despite a fifth-placed finish that secured a Europa League spot.

The Spaniard has been out of work since being sacked by Arsenal in November after 18 months in charge.

He previously managed Sevilla – where he won the Europa League for three straight seasons – and Valencia in the Spanish top flight, as well as Paris St-Germain in France.

Emery took over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in May 2018, but was dismissed by at the North London club after their worst run without a victory for 27 years.

