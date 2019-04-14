Former Appeal Court President, Mamman Nasir, Dies at 90

Former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir has died at the age of 90.

Justice Nasir passed on today at the Katsina Federal Medical Center following an undisclosed illness.

Until his death, late Justice Nasir was the chairman of the Katsina State Development Fund otherwise known as Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina.

The Elder Statesman was also Chairman Committee on Transition to Civil Rule during the Abacha regime.

He was also the district head of Malumfashi with a title of ‘Galadiman Katsina’.

He will be buried today at 5:00pm in his hometown, Malumfashi LGA, Katsina South.