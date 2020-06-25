Former Adult Film Star, Maheeda Breaks Down in Tears After Seeing Vision Concerning a Female Celebrity

Caroline Sam better known as Maheeda broke down in tears on Instagram after a vision she saw concerning a top Nigerian female celebrity.

The former adult film star who professed that she’s now born again after giving her life to Christ, revealed that according to the vision, the popular celebrity whom she declined mentioning will suffer the loss of her spouse either via divorce or death.

Maheeda urged fans to pray for the said female celebrity and also posted a video to show that her account wasn’t hacked and she was responsible for the posts on her page.

She further revealed that she has had the gift of prophecy and vision for a long time even prior to becoming born again.

