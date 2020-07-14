‘Forgiveness Should be Reciprocal’ Ruth Kadiri Reacts to African Men Bashing Will Smith

For relationships to work, forgiveness has to go both ways, Ruth Kadiri-Ezerika reveals.

The Nollywood actress said this while reacting to the intense online bashing African men are sending across Will Smith’s way, following his wife, Jada Pinkett’s admission that she had an affair with August Alsina during their marriage.

In an Instagram post, the mother of one noted that African men were ridiculing Smith’s choice to forgive his wife and continue in the marriage.

She went on to state that;

“Forgiveness should be both ways. #love, respect and forgiveness should be reciprocal. If you think otherwise, go and lick Tomtom”, she wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

