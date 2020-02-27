‘Forget Igbo presidency’ – MASSOB tells Ndigbo

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has called on the people of the southeast not to waste their resource vying for the position of the President in 2023.

MASSOB said it would be difficult for any Igbo man or woman to contest and win a presidential election in Nigeria.

Speaking in a telephone chat on Wednesday with ThePunch, the movement’s Director of Information, Mr. Sunday Okereafor, explained that the political calculation in the country had never favored Ndigbo to produce the President of Nigeria since after the civil war.

Okereafor argued that great Igbo men like Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chuba Okadigbo, and Alex Ekwueme, had a shot at the presidency in the past without getting close to it.

He stated that there had been a silent gang-up against the Igbo emerging as president for over 50 years, adding that the currency, NAIRA, stood for ‘Never Allow Igbo Rule Again’ and remained an indication that no person from the South East will become president.

”The Igbo are already thinking of 2023; Some of them are preparing to contest the 2023 presidential election. They should forget it because it is a gamble that can never work.

”The fact is that there has been a gang-up against Ndigbo that they will never get to the position of the presidency. The gang-up has been there for the past 50 years and there is nothing anybody can do about it,” he stressed.

Okereafor, however, advised that rather than waste their resources on a venture, which he described as fruitless and unachievable, Ndigbo should work towards achieving a sovereign state of Biafra.

He stated that the struggle for Biafra would continue until it was achieved, adding that 2023 presidency was a distraction to the people of the South East.

He said, ”We will not stop to advise our people on this issue. Our people should work for the actualization of Biafra because the North and the South West are already set for 2023 presidency.

”The naira as a currency secretly means ‘Never Allow Igbo Rule Again’. The signs are there, but our people still think it (president of Nigeria from Igbo extraction) is possible. Let me tell them again that it will always be an effort in futility.”