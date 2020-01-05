‘Forget elections, let’s rebuild the party’ – Atiku tells PDP

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has told the hierarchy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to concentrate on strengthening and rebuilding the party for now, rather that dissipating energy on the 2023 elections.

Writing on Twitter Saturday, Atiku said it was not time yet to start discussing about the elections.

“Our preoccupation at this point in the @OfficialPDPNig should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening our party for the challenges ahead of us,” he said.

His statement was an apparent response to recent statements by the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin that the party would soon begin the process of zoning and picking its flag bearer for the 2023 presidential race.

He said the candidate could come from any of the six geo political zones. A few days later, Jibrin told reporters in Kaduna that he had been receiving anonymous phone calls threatening his life for not endorsing Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate for 2023.