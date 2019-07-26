Forever 21 Apologises for Sending Atkins Diet Bars to Plus Size Customers

“My mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21’s plus-size collection and they sent [an] Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered,” one social media user wrote on Friday . And another added , “Bought a swimsuit online from forever 21 and they sent me an Atkins bar along with it. Lmaoo. Thank [you] for reminding me that I don’t have a beach-ready bod.”

Some Twitter users also questioned whether the brand sent the bars to only customers who placed plus-sized orders.

“I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus-size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21,” tweeted another customer. “Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to tell me Forever 21. I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? Do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well?”