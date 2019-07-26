Forever 21 Apologises for Sending Atkins Diet Bars to Plus Size Customers

Forever 21 has apologised for fat-shaming their customers.

The retailer issued an apology after getting slammed for sending Atkins diet bars to customers which earned them a major backlash.

“My mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21’s plus-size collection and they sent [an] Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered,” one social media user wrote on Friday. And another added, “Bought a swimsuit online from forever 21 and they sent me an Atkins bar along with it. Lmaoo. Thank [you] for reminding me that I don’t have a beach-ready bod.”

Some Twitter users also questioned whether the brand sent the bars to only customers who placed plus-sized orders.

“I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus-size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21,” tweeted another customer. “Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to tell me Forever 21. I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? Do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well?”

After receiving all the backlash, the clothing company apologised and noted that the bars were “free test products” that the organization had included in “all online orders, across all sizes and categories.”

“From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders,” the company stated, per E! News. “The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed. This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way.”

