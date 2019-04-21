Foreigner Killed, 3 Kidnapped as Gunmen Storm Kaduna Resort

Suspected kidnappers have invaded Kajuru Castle, a resort and holiday centre in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, killing two people while three others were abducted.

During the incident which occurred around midnight on Friday, the armed gang reportedly shot sporadically after they stormed the castle.

Sources say an expatriate was one of the two people killed.

It is understood that the victims were among 12 others who came to the Castle from Lagos state. Those who sustained injuries were taken St. Gerald Catholic Hospital, Kaduna.

Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

“At about 0020hrs, we received an information through DPO Kajuru that at about 23:40hrs, that some suspected kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government Area shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons, including an expatriate lady and took away three others,” the statement read.

“Patrol teams led by the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) rushed to the scene evacuated the victims to St. Gerald Hospital.

“Investigation later revealed that the victims along with twelve others came from Lagos on tourism after which they organized a party at the Castle located at the Hill Top during which the incident happened.

“Normally, whenever such social events would happen, the organisers used to inform the police for security coverage, but the party was done without the knowledge of the police in the area as traditionally done.

“However, intensive efforts are being made by the command to rescue the kidnapped persons, apprehended the fleeing culprits and bring them to justice.”