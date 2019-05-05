‘Foreign Interests Threatening May 29 Inauguration’ – Army

The Nigerian army has raised the alarm over the “plot by some individuals to disrupt the May 29 inauguration.

Sagir Musa, army spokesman, in a statement Saturday said the unnamed persons are hobnobbing with foreigners to scuttle the country’s democratic process.

He said these individuals are also “determined to cause mischief and exacerbate the security situation” in Nigeria in particular and West African sub-region.

Musa said the army gathered that those involved are making concerted efforts to further induce Boko Haram insurgents and bandits with funds and other logistic supports.

The statement read: “Their body language and unguarded utterances seems to be in tandem with above and imply tacit support for the criminals. For example, credible source has shown that some individuals are hobnobbing with Boko Haram terrorists, while others are deliberately churning falsehood against the security agencies with a view to set the military against the people and the government.

“They are also demoralising troops and security agencies through false accusations and fake news. Therefore, it has become necessary to inform the public and warn such persons and groups to desist as the consequences of their actions would be calamitous to themselves and our great country.

“Some of these mischievous elements thought that we would not have a safe and successful general elections but were proved wrong, hence they want to derail the scheduled handing over later this month and to scuttle the democratic process in the country.”

He said the army remains loyal to Nigeria’s constitution and “we are determined more than ever before, to continue to uphold the constitution and defend the territorial integrity of this nation from both external and internal aggression.

“Nigeria is a sovereign country with clearly established judicial system, therefore all aggrieved persons and groups should take advantage of that and resolve differences amicably.”