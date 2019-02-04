Foreign Drops New Visuals for “That’s Right” Single: Watch

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Foreign Drops New Visuals for “That’s Right” Single: Watch

Born in South London with South Asian and Caribbean heritage, Foreign brings a new fresh and irty sound to the dance oor. In uenced by London’s gritty Grime scene and inspired by the islands. He has created a new style of Afro Pop music destined to be played amongst some of the UK’s afro-swing and urban music trailblazers including J Hus, Yungen, Kojo Fundz and Young T.

Foreign’s musical debut Come Tru was released in late 2018 and the video rose quickly to over 100k views on his Vevo Channel in weeks. He has an expectation of excellence and with the benchmark set Foreign doesn’t plan on slowing down.

In 2019 he plans to do more live performances and to release more marvellously melodic music, each track accompanied with videos.

Watch the video below:

Related Posts

Kiki Osinbajo Replies Trolls Who Wished Her Dad Died in That Helicopter Crash

February 4, 2019

Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter After Being Trolled for Laughing at 21 Savage Memes

February 4, 2019

Davido Talks Afrobeats, Politics and More in New Chat With UK’s Channel 4: Watch

February 4, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *