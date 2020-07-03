Forbes Says Kim Kardashian Isn’t Yet a Billionaire

Forbes has refused to allow yet another Kardashian-Jenner family member to get away with the billionaire tag without proper scrutiny this time.

Shortly after Kanye West congratulated his wife Kim Kardashian for allegedly joining the billionaire gang, the outlet hopped onto their page and the media to say that Kim is no billionaire. And this comes mere weeks after they stripped Kylie Jenner of her self-made billionaire status.

Whatever be the case, Forbes says Kim is only worth around $900 million after announcing the sale of a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty cosmetics company to Coty for $200 million on Monday.

The outlet added that the deal, set to close in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, will leave Kardashian the majority owner with a 72% stake, but that her mother Kris Jenner owns 8% of the business keeping her from attaining true billionaire status.

See the report here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

