For the Love of Egusi, Vee and Nengi’s Friendship is it!

You know that one friend that’s the chef and you would beep whenever she has food cooking, that’s Nengi Hampson to Vee Adeyele.

The former Big Brother Naija housemates who formed a deep friendship in the house which has continued to wax stronger are #GirlFriendsGoal.

Nengi shared a WhatsApp exchange between the ‘straw girls’ where Vee has let be known that Nengi was to call her whenever she makes Egusi soup.

Miss Hampson made Miss Adeyele aware that she had actually made Oha soup but the other wasn’t in the mood to be adventurous and stuck her guns to Egusi.

See their hilarious exchange below.

