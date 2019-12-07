For returning a slap, Policeman shoots teenager dead

An 18-year-old boy, Awuzie Duru, has been sent to his early grave by a police officer in Imo State for allegedly returning a slap.

The numbing incident took place in Umuaka on December 1 when a police officer allegedly shot dead the teenager for fighting him back.

Eyewitnesses report that Awuzie aka Aboy, had gone to the bank to withdraw money from the ATM gallery and joined the queue but briefly stepped aside to answer a call.

When he returned, the person behind him refused to let him back on the queue and it led to a verbal confrontation. A policeman present witnessed the confrontation but did not interfere.

The fight soon turned physical and the policeman got involved and started scolding Awuzie.

The deceased was said to have told the officer that he refused to intervene when they were simply exchanging words but came to scold him when it degenerated into a physical fight.

At this point, the officer reportedly slapped Awuzie for talking back at him.

The boy returned the slap, and that was the last thing he did on earth as the officer shot him dead.