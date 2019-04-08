For Failing to Do Homework, Father Beats 5-yr-old Daughter to Death

A 36-year-old man, Brandon Reynolds, has been charged with the brutal murder his five-year-old daughter.

Reynolds was alleged to have flogged his daughter to death because she could not do her homework.

“This is definitely a heartbreaking tragedy and our officers and detectives are working diligently at this time to get justice for this little girl,” Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Reynolds had custody of his daughter after concerns about her mother’s marijuana use were brought up during a legal dispute.

The Albuquerque, N.M. man began spanking his daughter when she would not do her homework around 8 p.m. Thursday. From there, a criminal complaint obtained by ABC affiliate KOAT says he “didn’t know what came over him” and “that’s when the discipline set in” before he eventually “blacked out.”

“Once he realized she was lethargic he cradled her on the floor of the living room,” a detective wrote in the complaint, adding that “He put her in bed, put ice on her back, and listened to her heartbeat.”

Neighbours remembered Sarah as “a little angel,” according to KOAT. Her babysitter would paint her nails and do her hair.

A neighbour told police she heard Reynolds yelling “get up!” followed by “sounds of someone or something being struck.”

According to the complaint, officers on the scene found blood on living room walls and carpet when they arrived. The girl was hit repeatedly with a shoe and had multiple bruises.

911 was not called until 1 a.m. Friday, when he told operators his daughter was suffering from cardiac arrest, according to police. Responders attempted to revive the girl on her way to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

She was pronounced dead on arrival.