Burna Boy won the international category at the just-concluded BET Award, beating the likes of Sho Madjozi, Stormzy, Ninho, and many more others.

Accepting his award, the Nigerian superstar who always won this category last year, said, “Some time around 1835, there was a mission to turn the nation of Africa into a dominate nation. Now is the time to return and go back to the royalty that we were.”

He continued, “In order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter. Thank you, BET.”

