Footballer-turned-Pastor, Taribo West, holds crusade in Lagos

Former Nigerian international, Taribo West, is back in the news after his posters are seen in Lagos advertising a crusade.

West, a tough-tackling centre-half who played for the Super Eagles between 1996 and 2002, has long since been ordained as a pastor.

The former Inter-Milan, Ac Milan, Auxerre and Derby County star will be holding a crusade this month on the 31st at Igando, Lagos state.

Pastor West, a devout Christian, admitted he used charms before games during his professional career as a footballer.

In 2014, he started a church which he called Shelter In The Storm Miracle Church of All Nations located around Opebi, in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

If his life as a clergyman is anything as fiery as his football days, then it promises to be one hell of a crusade (pardon the pun).

