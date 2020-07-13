Footballer Kyle Queiro Apologises After Body-Shaming Jill Scott

Kyle Queiro has put out a series of tweets explaining why he hopped on Twitter to body-shame Jill Scott.

The drama started on Friday night, after the NFL linebaker posted a series of tweets in which he suggested the Grammy-winning artist was not sexually attractive.

“People are attracted to JILL SCOTT!?” Queiro he wrote in a since-deleted post. “And by no means is she ugly, but ya’ll really sexually aroused by her?”

See the hateful tweets below:

We need to go into concussion protocol for this dude @Kyles_Style. How the hell are you going to question sexiness of the Goddess Jill Scott? 😑 pic.twitter.com/0au8Wk6diy — Tesfaye Negussie (@TesNeg) July 11, 2020

This stirred a heated conversation on social media, with the likes K. Michelle, Tory Lanez, and Questlove replying the sexist footballer.

Now, Queiro says he is sorry.

“First and foremost, I would like to to [sic] apologize to Miss Jill Scott,” he began. “The topic of your beauty should not have been shared over social media for public discourse. There’s truly no excuses or explanations to be made. My comments were distasteful and unbecoming of a Black man to speak negatively of a Black woman under any circumstance.

“Second, I would like to apologize to all of those who were also offended by my post. I’m aware of the layers of hurt I peeled back with my words. I had no intention to make people feel less than, but that’s simply not good enough. Intention doesn’t equate to impact. I am aware of how much more important one’s impact is than their intention. Knowing this, I still offended a large number of people and for that I am deeply sorry.”

See all the drama, Jill Scott herself reminded people of the more important things they should be channeling their energy into.

Wait…I’m was trending again??? Ok then-JUSTICE for Breonna Taylor!!! Justice for

Oluwatoyin Salau!!!! Justice for Sandra Bland!!!!! Loving ourselves and each other is respectful and uplifting; supportive. EYES ON THE PRIZE, LOVE VILLAGE, EYES ON THE PRIZE. pic.twitter.com/2cbmugtv8t — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 11, 2020

