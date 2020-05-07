So, Earl Thomas was allegedly held at gunpoint by his wife, Nina, after she caught him allegedly cheating on her.

The Baltimore Ravens star took to his Instagram page to address the address the altercation, saying that what happened wasn’t anyone’s business, adding “stuff like this happens” while asking for prayers.

Meanwhile, according to TMZ Sports, the court documents detailing what allegedly happened April 13. Apparently, Police responded to a home in Austin, Texas, at 3:41 a.m. and said they “observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle.”

In the court documents, Nina said Earl left their house with his brother, Seth, following an argument. She said she found a video of him with another woman on his Snapchat account and then used the account to track his location, going there with two other women and a pistol she said she brought to “scare him.” Nina said she put the gun to her husband’s head after she found the Thomas brothers naked with other women.

She claimed she was “unaware that the gun had a round in the chamber” and thought it would not fire.

Bleacher Report adds that the police found a cell phone video which shows Nina pointing the gun at Earl “from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina’s finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged.”

“Nina was booked for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon—family violence, and later bonded out,” TMZ wrote. She is also required to remain at least 200 yards away from the Ravens safety.

While Nina allegedly hit Earl in the nose, police said he was ultimately able to take the gun away before any shots were fired.

One of the women who was at the Airbnb house said Nina also pointed the gun at the women in the house and yelled: “I got something for all you hoes.” She also said one of Nina’s friends was swinging a knife.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

