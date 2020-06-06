Footballer Drew Brees Replies President Trump Amid BLM Protests

Drew Brees has written a letter to President Donald Trump, who slammed him for backtracking on his comments on the national flag.
In case you missed it: the New Orleans Saints quarterback had said that he would never agree with anyone who kneels while the National Anthem was being sang because he believed that it disrespected the flag and the memories of his fathers who serves in American wars.
Well, many people like Lebron James schooled Brees on what’s more important: the lives of black people being lost thanks to America’s racism that benefit the likes of Brees.
The footballer has since learned and retracted his statements. And this did not please his supporter President.
Here’s what Trump tweeted in response to Brees’ first apology:
…We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020
But Brees does not agree with him.
Posting on his Instagram, the Super Bowl XLIV MVP tagged Trump to his letter, and noted that he has since realised that the debate has never been about the American flag.
“Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag, he said, “It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.”
Furthermore, the Saints veteran addresses the stance taken by the NFL in 2017.
“We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.”
And he said a lot more.
Read him below:
To @realdonaldtrump Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities. We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when? We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.