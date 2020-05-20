Footballer Chad Johnson Leaves $1,000 Tip in Florida Restaurant

On Monday afternoon, Chad Johnson ordered food at a Florida restaurant and his bill came out to $37.40. To appreciate the essential workers who serve the public during this COVID-19 pandemic, the footballer left them a $1, 000 tip.

This heartwarming gesture on the first day when restaurants were allowed to reopen for in-house dining in Broward and Miami-Dade counties in Florida.

The footballer who is also called “Ochocinco,” took to his Twitter to share his receipt, which bears his writing: “Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps” Johnson wrote at the bottom of the check. “I LOVE YOU.”