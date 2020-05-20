Footballer Chad Johnson Leaves $1,000 Tip in Florida Restaurant

ukamakaLifeStyleNo Comment on Footballer Chad Johnson Leaves $1,000 Tip in Florida Restaurant

On Monday afternoon, Chad Johnson ordered food at a Florida restaurant and his bill came out to $37.40. To appreciate the essential workers who serve the public during this COVID-19 pandemic, the footballer left them a $1, 000 tip.

This heartwarming gesture on the first day when restaurants were allowed to reopen for in-house dining in Broward and Miami-Dade counties in Florida.

The footballer who is also called “Ochocinco,” took to his Twitter to share his receipt, which bears his writing: “Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps” Johnson wrote at the bottom of the check. “I LOVE YOU.”

The restaurant shared the receipt on their Facebook, thanking Johnson for his “continued patronage” and “generosity.”

Related Posts

UK Fundraising hero, Captain Tom Moore, awarded knighthood

May 20, 2020

Actress Ruby Rose Steps Away From ‘Batwoman’ TV Series

May 20, 2020

Adeniyi Johnson is Still Denying Cheating on Then-Wife Toyin Abraham

May 20, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *