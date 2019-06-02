Football Star Neymar Accused of Raping a Woman in Paris Hotel

The Associated Press is reporting that Neymar has been accused of sexual assault.

According to the media house, an unidentified Brazilian woman claims the professional footballer raped her last month at a hotel in Paris, France, where Neymar plays for Paris Saint-Germain. The woman said she began communicating with the 27-year-old athlete via Instagram, and that his representative had booked her a plane ticket and hotel room so that she could meet Neymar face-to-face.

On the night of May 15, Neymar allegedly showed up to the woman’s hotel room apparently drunk. As confirmed by a police document, which was filed Friday in Sao Paulo states, the woman and Neymar had “touched each other, but in a given moment Neymar became aggressive and, with violence, had sexual intercourse against the victim’s will.”

Text messages also show that the woman left Paris and returned to Brazil two days after the alleged assault. She said she did not file a complaint in Paris because she was too shaken.

Authorities are now conducting an investigation into the woman’s claims. Neymar nor the PSG have publicly commented on the report; however, the athlete’s father, Neymar, Sr., insists his son was set up.

“If public opinion is not cleared up, and if we can’t show the truth rapidly, this will snowball,” Neymar, Sr., told dos Santos told TV Band. “If we have to show Neymar’s WhatsApps and the conversations with this girl, we will, because it is clear that it was a trap.”