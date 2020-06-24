Football fan behind ‘White Lives Matter’ banner sacked from his job

The fan of Premier League club Burnley responsible for the White Lives Matter banner that was flown over the Etihad Stadium on Monday has been sacked from his job.

Jake Hepple worked as a welder at Paradigm Precision in Lancashire, but has been dismissed for the stunt, which occurred on Monday night as Manchester City trashed Burnley 5-0.

The company said it “did not condone or tolerate racism in any form”.

Hepple told MailOnline: “I’m not racist. I know people are trying to make out to be one but I’m not. I’ve got lots of black and Asian friends and this banner was actually inspired by the Black Lives Movement.

“We were not trying to offend the movement or black people.

“I believe that it’s also important to acknowledge that white lives matter too. That’s all we were trying to say.”

He added: “My employer, the club and so many other people have completely overreacted to what’s happened.”

The sacking comes as Hepple’s girlfriend Megan Rambadt was also dismissed by her employer Solace Foot Health and Reflexology over alleged racist posts.

Hepple took responsibility for the banner, which was seen in the skies above the Etihad shortly after players from both teams took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement, and refused to apologise for his actions.

The fan shared a video of the plane to his Facebook page. Alongside it, he wrote: “I’d like to take this time to apologise… TO ABSOLUTELY F****** NOBODY! It’s now apparently racist to say white lives matter.”

In the wake of the scandal, Burnley banned Hepple from their Turf Moor ground for life.

Meanwhile, Lancashire Police confirmed on Tuesday night that no action would be taken against the Burnley fan.

