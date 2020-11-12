Food vendors who sell food from the boot of their cars have the best stew – Ebuka

Big Brother Naija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has disclosed the food vendors with the most sumptuous meals in Nigeria.

According to the celebrated show host, food vendors who sell from the boot of their cars have the most delicious meal.

The media personality opined that vendors selling from their cars’ make the tastiest meals in the country.

He tweeted,

“These people that sell food from the boot of their cars, have the best stew.”.

See his tweet below;

These people that sell food from the boot of their cars, have the best stew 👅 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) November 11, 2020

